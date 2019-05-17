mr local leaked by tamilrockers

Mr Local has found its way to piracy website Tamilrockers on the very day of its release. The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in lead roles. Directed by M Rajesh, the film is a romantic comedy.

Sivakarthikeyan plays a man named Manohar who has a keen interest in sports. He has a carefree lifestyle and is really proud of himself. Nayanthara plays Keerthana, an ambitious businesswoman.

The menace of Tamilrockers only keeps increasing with every release. One can find all the latest releases from across different languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu among others on this website.

It is not even limited to films. Popular TV and web series like Game of Thrones and Sacred Games can also be found on the site.

Although Tamilrockers has been banned by a court order, it keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Mr Local also stars Yogi Babu, Narayan Lucky, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Sathish and RJ Balaji. Mr Local marks Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan’s second collaboration after Vellaikaran. The film is a HipHop Tamizha musical and looks like a perfect family entertainer.

Sivakarthikeyan is also working on an action thriller Hero, with director Mithran. He will also be collaborating with director Ravikumar for a sci-fi film and with director Pandiraj after 2012 film Marina. Nayanthara will next be seen in Darbar alongside Rajinikanth and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy alongside Chiranjeevi.