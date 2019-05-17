Mr Local and ABCD movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: It is Nayanthara vs Allu Sirish down south

Mr Local, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, has hit screens. Directed by M Rajesh, the film is a romantic comedy. From the trailer, we learnt that the film focuses on the two lead characters who are just the opposite of each other. Sivakarthikeyan plays a man named Manohar who has a keen interest in sports. He has a carefree lifestyle and is really proud of himself. Nayanthara plays Keerthana, an ambitious businesswoman. She is clearly out of Manohar’s league and believes that Manohar is quite beneath her. It is their different personality that adds to the conflict in the film.
Starring Allu Sirish, Telugu film ABCD has also hit screens today. The film also stars Rukshar Dhillon, Naga Babu, Master Bharath and Kota Srinivasa Rao. The film’s plot is about a man whose life changes dramatically after he returns to India from USA. Allu Sirish plays Avi who learns the value of money when he has to earn it himself. The lifestyle changes take a toll on him and that provides some humour in the film. The film is an official Telugu remake of a Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Dulquer Salmaan.
On the fence about watching ABCD? Watch the trailer of the Allu Sirish film
Krishna on Mr Local
"Best wishes to team #MrLocal @Siva_Kartikeyan @rajeshmdirector @StudioGreen2 @hiphoptamizha," Krishna said Twitter.
Allu Sirish's biggest release
Allu Sirish starrer ABCD will hit 607 screens across the world today.
Shakti Soundar Rajan on Mr Local
Shakti Soundar Rajan tweeted, "Best wishes for #MrLocal 👍👍 @Siva_Kartikeyan @kegvraja @rajeshmdirector @actorsathish"
Allu Sirish on remaking ABCD
We have only taken the soul of the original version. Like I said earlier, although only 10 to 15 scenes have been taken from it for the Telugu version, we haven’t used them as they were. We have added more drama and increased the dosage of fun. Actually, there was no romance in the Malayalam version. But, we felt it would be so boring for the audience. So, we integrated the romantic track in the Telugu ABCD.
Also Read | Allu Sirish on ABCD: We have only taken the soul of the Malayalam version
Sivakarthikeyan on Mr Local
Sivakarthikeyan posted on Twitter, "#MrLocal from today..Pls do watch it in theatres 👍😊"