Motion poster of Venkat Prabhu’s Kasada Tabara launched

Venkat Prabhu’s production house, Black ticket company, has unveiled the motion poster of director Chimbu Devan’s next film, Kasada Tabara. The film, which has a been making waves for its diverse cast and technicians, is expected to release next month.

The movie, which has the tagline “Tales of Madras”, is supposed to have six different angles in a single story. The cast comprises of Harish Kalyan, Shathnu, Sundeep Kishan, Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaren, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vijayalakshmi, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Kalaiyarasan, Tamizh Padam-fame Mirchi Shiva, Aravind Akash, Jai, and Janani Iyer are also part of the film and will play supporting characters.

Apart from this, the movie also has six prominent technicians and artists involved. The six editors include Ruben, Kasi Viswanathan, Antony, Vivek Harshan, Praveen KL, Raja Mohammad. The six cinematographers are RD Rajasekhar, Balasubramaniem, MS Prabhu, Vijay Milton, Sakthi Saravanan, SR Kathir. Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Sean Roldan, Sam CS and Premgi will be composing the music for the film.

In an earlier interview with the Times of India, Chimbu Devan said, “It was entirely a different and phenomenal experience to work with a bunch of talented actors and technicians. Perhaps, it might sound like a stereotypical statement, but taking a look at star-cast and technicians, it is definitely going to be proved right.”

Kasada Tabara is jointly produced by Venkat Prabhu, under his Black Ticket Company banner, and Trident Arts. The makers are yet to announce the date of the release.