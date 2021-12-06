Mother song from Ajith starrer Valimai is making everyone emotional

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Sunday released the second song from his upcoming film Valimai, which stars Ajith in the lead role. The track titled “Mother Song” has made quite an impact on listeners.

Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song is an ode to motherhood. It is written by Vignesh Shivan. “Dedicated to Dear #Meenakumari Retd. Inspector of police my meee! AlwAys wished I could write one amma song. Can I be blessed beyond this? To write a song with @thisisysr music in a H vinoth film starring the one & only Ajith sir. #Blessed,” wrote Vignesh, while sharing pictures of himself with his mother.

The songs is crooned by Sid Sriram. “Honoured to have sung this piece for the legend Ajith Kumar’s #Valimai. Always an incredible experience working with my brother, the inimitable @thisisysr, and singing brother @VigneshShivN ’s poignant lyrics. A tribute to all mothers. All love!,” Sid tweeted.

Valimai is billed as a cop drama. It is currently in the post-production stage. The movie is set to open in cinemas during Pongal next year. It is written and directed by H Vinoth. The film is his second consecutive project with Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink.

After completing Valimai, the trio will reunite for the third time for a yet-untitled project.

“He (Vinoth) believes in expressing himself through his films. It was Ajith who sent Vinoth to my Mumbai residence to narrate some film ideas a few years back. I remember my wife [the late actor Sridevi] conversing with him in Tamil, and being impressed with his story line. His vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey. In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth,” Boney Kapoor had said earlier.