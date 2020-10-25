Mookuthi Amman trailer: A ‘divine’ Nayanthara throws light on the culture of fake godmen

Mookuthi Amman stars Nayanthara in the lead role. (Photo: DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube)

We have had films in the past that question the culture of fake godmen, which has gained immense popularity among the audiences over the years. Adding to that ever-growing list is Nayanthara’s upcoming Diwali release titled Mookuthi Amman, which seems to be tackling the subject of fake godmen and the very idea of devotion itself.

The makers of the film released the trailer on the occasion of Dussehra.

In the trailer, Nayanthara looks strikingly beautiful as Goddess Durga. The film will have the Lady Superstar once again in a divine avatar. The actor portrayed Goddess Sita in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2011 release Sri Rama Rajyam.

Mookuthi Amman also stars RJ Balaji, who plays a journalist waiting for a miracle to happen. And that’s when Goddess Durga aka Nayanthara pays him a visit, but not without reason. She wants people to learn the real meaning of devotion.

The trailer opens with the dialogue that the one who says he is an atheist is better than the one who claims his God is better than the other. The video also brings to relief the issue of water pollution, albeit in an interesting manner. We see RJ Balaji’s character asking the Goddess, “Your hair should be black but why is it brown like a foreigner?” To which Nayanthara replies, “I am being offered polluted/contaminated water, what do you expect?”

The movie looks like an interesting mix of social drama and comedy. At least that is what the trailer seems to suggest.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Mookuthi Amman will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd