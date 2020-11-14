Mookuthi Amman movie release LIVE UPDATES: ‘Perfect Diwali entertainer’

Directed by RJ Balaji, Mookuthi Amman is finally streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film stars Nayanthara in the titular role. She will be seen fighting against fake godmen in the movie. The actor has earlier portrayed Goddess Sita in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2011 release Sri Rama Rajyam. RJ Balaji also features in his debut directorial as a journalist.
Balaji feels we need films that make people happy and teaches them good values. In an interview with indianexpress.com, he said, “I just wanted to make a happy film. This film is entertaining and fun. And the good message is just a bonus. We need films that make people happy and teaches them good values. If you call a movie family-friendly, then it should show a kid how to treat a woman.”
Apart from RJ Balaji and Nayanthara, the film also stars Urvashi, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, Madhu Mailankody, Smruthi Venkat, Manobala, Mayilsamy, Indhuja Ravichandran, Gautham Karthik and Yashika Aannand.
