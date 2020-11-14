scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Mookuthi Amman movie release LIVE UPDATES: ‘Perfect Diwali entertainer’

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Mookuthi Amman, starring RJ Balaji, Nayanthara, Urvashi and Manobala among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 14, 2020 2:00:35 pm
Mookuthi AmmanMookuthi Amman is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Mookuthi Amman is finally streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film stars Nayanthara in the titular role. She will be seen fighting against fake godmen in the movie. The actor has earlier portrayed Goddess Sita in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2011 release Sri Rama Rajyam. RJ Balaji also features in his debut directorial as a journalist.

Balaji feels we need films that make people happy and teaches them good values. In an interview with indianexpress.com, he said, “I just wanted to make a happy film. This film is entertaining and fun. And the good message is just a bonus. We need films that make people happy and teaches them good values. If you call a movie family-friendly, then it should show a kid how to treat a woman.”

Apart from RJ Balaji and Nayanthara, the film also stars Urvashi, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, Madhu Mailankody, Smruthi Venkat, Manobala, Mayilsamy, Indhuja Ravichandran, Gautham Karthik and Yashika Aannand.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Mookuthi Amman.

13:58 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'Perfect entertainer for Diwali'

"Perfect entertainer for diwali #mookuthiamman. Thoroughly enjoyed the movie and no dull moments, messages been conveyed very neately and boldly. @RJ_Balaji. Amman intro vera level and goosebump moment. Definitely missing theatre atmosphere of that scene and bgm," writes @trustworthme on Twitter.

13:42 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'Lady Superstar Nayanthara is impressive as always'

Reba Monica John shared on Twitter, "Just watched #MookuthiAmman on @DisneyplusHSVIP. It's a perfect festival family entertainer on Diwali! @RJ_Balaji has done it again.. Great comedy with a message.. Lady Superstar #Nayanthara is impressive as always. Don't miss it"

13:37 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'Entertaining movie with a massive message'

"One word! Nailed it! @Rj_balaji Switched the mood from laugher to sentiment to laugher again in seconds throughout the movie. Background score. Entertaining movie with a massive message! Hatsoff! #Diwaliblockbuster #MookuthiAmman" shared @Jramavetrivel on Twitter.

13:35 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'Mookuthi Amman was fabulous'

"Mookuthi Amman was fabulous. @RJ_Balaji I was happy to see you growing as a hero from Tamil pride. Hats off to you and to your team. I literally understood "the truth of spirituality, God practices and fake endovers cheating people. At last "We ourselves are god" #MookuthiAmman" shares @iniyasudharsan on Twitter.

13:31 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'Perfect family entertainer'

"#MookuthiAmman perfect family entertainer with crct msg.. @RJ_Balaji as usual semma..Party popper eduthukita core correcta present panirukanga..#Nayanthara screen presence vera level Folded hands another blockbuster this Diwali..," writes @selvam_murali on Twitter.

13:30 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'Strong message with an engaging screenplay'

"@RJ_Balaji #MookuthiAmman with all due respect you have been creating such a good vibes for a long time . You are briefing a Humanity in us. Good belief is God Sparkles. Believe in good faith. Strong message with a engaging screenplay. I enjoyed with my family," writes @sundarc11 on Twitter.

13:29 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'RJ Balaji, Nayanthara, Urvashi stole the show'

"@RJ_Balaji, #Nayanthara #Urvashi mam stole the show. A well mixed and packed movie with comedy, fantasy, commercial and more than that, the message it conveyed at the end was the highlight in the movie. Thanks for breaking the ice @RJ_Balaji and #NJsaravanan #MookuthiAmman," writes @cric_women.

13:26 (IST)14 Nov 2020
Check out the trailer of Mookuthi Amman here

13:19 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'A brilliant film that tests our faith and lays it bare for introspection'

"A biting, whip-smart satire on the thorny concept of godman in religion, A brilliant film that tests our faith and lays it bare for introspection #MookuthiAmman is an genuine attempt to educate and axe blind faith amongst general public! AND URVASHI!! WHAT AN ACTOR," shared @arun661 on Twitter.

13:18 (IST)14 Nov 2020
Vignesh Shivan on Mookuthi Amman

Vignesh Shivan shared on Twitter, "Wishing the best to Team #MookuthiAmman to become a favourite movie for the masses!  May all the genuine efforts, prayers & hard work put into this film reap the maximum accolades & appreciation! Watch it on @DisneyPlusHS right now"

13:16 (IST)14 Nov 2020
'Sure-shot hit'

@LMKMovieManiac shares Mookuthi Amman "would have been a sure-shot hit" if it released in theatres.

13:14 (IST)14 Nov 2020
RJ Balaji talks about Mookuthi Amman

This week the other films that have released on various streaming platforms include Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii on Disney Plus Hotstar, Anurag Basu directorial Ludo on Netflix, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Rajkummar Rao starrer Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video.

