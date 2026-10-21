Mookuthi Amman 2 trailer: Nayanthara returns as the goddess in world of Mahasakthi

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The trailer for Mookuthi Amman 2, now officially titled World of Mahasakthi, was released on Wednesday, bringing back Nayanthara as the goddess in a standalone sequel to the 2020 blockbuster.
The trailer presents a significantly different version of the Mookuthi Amman franchise. Where the original, directed by RJ Balaji, was a satirical comedy that used the goddess character to comment on godmen and superstition, World of Mahasakthi is a full-scale mythological action film.
Sundar C has mounted it as a battle between divine and demonic forces, with Nayanthara’s goddess character facing off against a powerful antagonist played by Regina Cassandra, who appears as a witch attempting to awaken demonic powers and challenge the existence of the gods.
The trailer begins in the past, where two opposing forces are on the verge of war. It then cuts to the present day, where a similar confrontation appears to be building. A police constable, visibly out of her depth, is pulled into a situation far beyond anything her job prepared her for. What starts as an ordinary encounter quickly escalates into something involving powers she cannot explain.
What Mookuthi Amman 2 trailer
Nayanthara appears to play a dual role: the goddess Mahasakthi and a present-day woman who seems to be her earthly counterpart. The trailer shows glimpses of both characters, each with a distinctly different personality and presence, but how their stories connect and why the goddess needs a human mirror is left unanswered.
The nearly three-minute trailer opens with large-scale VFX sequences depicting celestial and supernatural worlds. Nayanthara appears in the goddess avatar, complete with divine weapons, glowing imagery and action set pieces that borrow heavily from the visual grammar of mythological epics. Regina Cassandra’s villain promises a direct war between good and evil, with the stakes framed as nothing less than the survival of the divine order.
The supporting cast includes Duniya Vijay, Urvashi and Yogi Babu. The trailer hints at several cameo appearances, though details have not been confirmed.
Also Read: Nayanthara undergoes fasting to play the role of a goddess in Mookuthi Amman 2; Sundar C film goes on floors
About the film
World of Mahasakthi (Mookuthi Amman 2) is directed by Sundar C and produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead as the goddess, with Regina Cassandra as the antagonist. The supporting cast includes Duniya Vijay, Urvashi and Yogi Babu. Music by Hip Hop Tamizha. The film releases in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 6.