Mookuthi Amman 2 trailer: Nayanthara returns as the goddess in world of Mahasakthi

The trailer for Mookuthi Amman 2, now officially titled World of Mahasakthi, was released on Wednesday, bringing back Nayanthara as the goddess in a standalone sequel to the 2020 blockbuster.

The trailer presents a significantly different version of the Mookuthi Amman franchise. Where the original, directed by RJ Balaji, was a satirical comedy that used the goddess character to comment on godmen and superstition, World of Mahasakthi is a full-scale mythological action film.

Sundar C has mounted it as a battle between divine and demonic forces, with Nayanthara’s goddess character facing off against a powerful antagonist played by Regina Cassandra, who appears as a witch attempting to awaken demonic powers and challenge the existence of the gods.