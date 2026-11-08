Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Nayanthara’s film sees 30% jump, earns Rs 4.33 crore

Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 has witnessed a growth in its box office collections. Trade site Sacnilk shared that the film collected Rs 2.45 crore net in India on Saturday (November 7), registering a 30.3% jump compared to its opening-day collection of Rs 1.88 crore. The film ran across 1,910 shows on Day 2.

The Tamil version of Mookuthi Amman 2 contributed the biggest share, earning Rs 2.30 crore from 1,698 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 15 lakh from 212 shows.

With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 4.33 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 5 crore.

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Mookuthi Amman 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 29.98% for its Tamil version on Saturday. Night shows performed the best, with 38.46% occupancy, followed by evening shows at 32.54%. In the Telugu version, the overall occupancy stood at 25.26%.