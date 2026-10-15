Mohanlal’s costume designer slams Jailer 2 cuts: ‘Seeing our superstar reduced like this’

Actor Mohanlal’s costume designer for Jailer 2, Jishad Shamsudeen, has criticised the final cut, claiming that three distinct looks created for Mohanlal’s character were removed. Jishad has also said he will not return if the franchise continues with a third instalment.

Mohanlal’s character, Mathew, was introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. Dressed in flashy shirts and sunglasses, he is portrayed as a notorious smuggler and a friend of Rajinikanth’s Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. In Jailer 2, Mohanlal reprises the role and appears in a key scene during the climax. According to Jishad, however, several of the actor’s looks and scenes did not make it into the final cut.

Jishad Shamsudeen calls out Jailer 2 makers

Jishad Shamsudeen took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a note alongside several looks he had created for Mohanlal’s character in Jailer 2. He said he had been confident about the work based on what was filmed, even when the actor’s appearance was reduced to a brief glimpse in the trailer.

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“To everyone who loves and supports me: With the release of Jailer 2, I want to share an important update!! Based on what was shot, I was completely confident in our work-even when reduced to a 2-second glimpse in the trailer. But with the film’s release, three of Mohanlal Sir’s distinct looks were cut entirely, and even that trailer scene was trimmed out,” he wrote.

The designer also said he would not work on another instalment if the Jailer 2 franchise continues.

“From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary. Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a Sequel, I will not be a part of it. I am truly sorry to everyone who trusted me,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISHAD SHAMSUDEEN (@jishadshamsudeen)

He added, “I don’t stand for favours, profits, crore clubs, or stardom. I stand solely for the fans, lovers of the craft, and Mohanlal Sir. Thank you for always standing by my journey.”

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What SCREEN review said about Jailer 2 cameos

The SCREEN review of Jailer 2 also discussed the film’s cameos. While the review praised Rajinikanth’s screen presence, it pointed to shortcomings in the sequel’s writing.

On the cameos, the review said, “Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff’s cameo appearances were impactful last time because their characters — Mathew, Narasimha, and Kamdev, respectively — served a purpose in the larger narrative. They didn’t seem created simply for superstar cameos. However, in Jailer 2, aside from the mass appeal the actors themselves bring, they don’t have much to offer, as their roles are weakly written. There are even more cameos this time around, but the only one that makes an impact (even if it feels purposeless eventually) is the Bollywood star’s.”

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Movie Review Live Updates: ‘Rajinikanth’s film is fire,’ say reviews

Jailer 2 box office collection

Jailer 2 recorded strong advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk, the film closed its opening-day advance bookings in India at Rs 41.48 crore gross, including block seats, and Rs 37.60 crore excluding them. Nearly 18 lakh tickets were booked excluding block seats.

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As of 7 pm on Day 1, the film has collected Rs 41.73 crore net at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk. These figures are provisional, with final collections yet to be reported.

Before its release, the film was projected to collect around Rs 125 crore worldwide on its opening day.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to the 2023 action film.

The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

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Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff return in cameo appearances, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are among the additional star appearances in the sequel. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.