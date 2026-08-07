Mohanlal promises help to actor Mohan Sharma living in old age home, struggling to survive

Just a few days ago, reports emerged about the difficult circumstances in which actor-producer Mohan Sharma, once a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, particularly Tamil cinema, now finds himself. The multi-hyphenate, who has worked across acting and production, is currently living in an old-age home and struggling to meet his monthly medical expenses. Largely living in isolation, Sharma recently opened up about his circumstances and revealed that superstar Rajinikanth was the only person who reached out to him when he needed help the most. Now, actor Mohanlal has also reacted to his plight.

In a conversation with Amrita News, Mohanlal was asked about Sharma and his current situation. Recalling his association with the actor-producer, he said, “I have acted in movies produced by him. I contacted him, and someone from our team is going to meet him. We will do whatever is needed for him. Cinema is a kind of magic, not just cinema, but why things happen like this, people call it karma or fate.”

Mohanlal admitted that hearing about Sharma’s circumstances was deeply upsetting. “Hearing about it makes one feel very sad.” He went on to explain that he believes help does not always need to be made public. “Helping someone doesn’t mean advertising it to everyone. There are so many people who help quietly. I mentioned it now only because you asked; I even have letters written by him. We had a very good relationship. He produced huge hit movies like Ivide Thudangunnu.”

Reflecting on their past association, Mohanlal said, “It has been a long time since we met, but we acted together in many films back then. Movies like Nellu and Chattakari.” He also pointed out that Sharma’s situation may not be unique within the film industry. “There are many other actors in similar situations whose stories we may not know.” He added, “We don’t know what actually happened to him or what led to his situation. There could be various reasons why a person’s life deteriorates like that, and it’s a very complicated issue.”

What did Mohan Sharma say about his situation?

Sharma had earlier spoken candidly about his health and financial struggles in an interview with Trend Talks. He revealed that a series of medical complications had left him facing significant expenses. “I needed major surgery on my leg due to a growth. It left me unable to walk, so I had to have the surgery. I also had a ligament tear. I spent Rs 4-5 lakh on those surgeries. Besides, I also have vertigo, hypertension (high BP), and diabetes. I need daily insulin injections. I require around Rs 35,000 a month just for medicines.”

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He also explained how his financial difficulties eventually led him to move into an old-age home. “At one stage, I didn’t even have money for my medicines. I couldn’t tell anyone about my situation. At that time, my friends from the Rotary Club, who are trustees of this institution, suggested I stay here.” For Sharma, the difficulties were also closely tied to his career as a filmmaker. He recalled how his final film despite receiving recognition, left him with mounting financial liabilities. “My last film, the bilingual Gramam/Namma Gramam, won many awards, but I struggled to release it. I had to spend on theatres, publicity, and posters myself. My budget went way over; it soared up to Rs 2 crore instead of the planned Rs 1.25 crore.”

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In an attempt to clear the debts accumulated during the film’s release, Sharma eventually sold his home in Poes Garden, a posh residential locality in Teynampet, Chennai. He had purchased the property on the advice of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Sharma has now also sought help from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Speaking about his efforts, he said, “Vijay is my friend. I’ve known him for 25 years and worked on his films. I’ve sent a request to meet him. I haven’t received a reply yet. If I meet him, I’ll tell him my problems. If he does something, it will be a big help.”