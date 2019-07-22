Mohanlal is the most natural actor in India: Rajinikanth

The Kaappaan audio launch was truly a starry affair with Rajinikanth, director Shankar, and lyricist Vairamuthu in attendance, besides the Kaappaan cast and crew – Mohanlal, KV Anand, Suriya, Harris Jayaraj, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Samuthirakani and others.

Speaking at the event, Superstar Rajinikanth referred to Mohanlal as the “most natural actor in India”, adding he is “a gift to Kaappaan”. Rajinikanth also revealed he was supposed to do a film with KV Anand that never materialised.

Crediting Bala for Suriya’s growth, Rajinikanth was further all praise for the actor’s performance in Pithamagan. “Initially, I was doubtful if Suriya would become successful. Now, I am satisfied by his determination, hard work and effort,” said Rajinikanth, who was additionally supportive of Suriya’s recent statement on the National Education Policy that created a controversy.

Rajinikanth, in fact, said Suriya’s plea would have reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ears.

Rajinikanth added, “Lyca Productions is bankrolling three biggies. For sure, Indian 2 will be a big hit. Many tried to recreate the magic of Ponniyin Selvan. Finally, the dream project is materialising. AR Murugadoss’ Darbar is also a confirm super hit.”

Shankar said, “We call Suriya’s father “Markandeyan”. But actually, it is Suriya who is getting younger with each passing year. I am sure Kaappaan has all the ingredients to become a successful commercial entertainer. I wish the outing turns to be a great mass film for Suriya.”

KV Anand remarked, “Suriya is a man of perfection and always wants to give his best. As for Lalettan, no other actor other than him could have played the Prime Minister so well.” The Kaappaan director revealed how Arya accepted the role without even listening to the script.

Mohanlal said in his 40-year-career he hasn’t seen a passionate and dedicated actor like Suriya. The Malayalam superstar added, “I know Anand since Thenmavin Kombath. When he narrated the script to me, I was extremely thrilled to work with Suriya.”

Kaappaan will be a meaningful film connecting people from villagers and developed countries, assured Suriya. “KV Anand’s Ayan took me to the next level as an actor and I will always be thankful for that. But the toughest part of shooting the film was to romance Sayyeshaa in Arya’s presence,” said Suriya on a lighter note.

The Singam actor refrained from talking about the National Education Policy on the stage, adding he didn’t want to use this as an opportunity to speak about things for the sake of publicity. “I’ll do where it’s needed,” noted Suriya.