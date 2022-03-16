Mohandas teaser: Vishnu Vishal gives a brain-teaser

The teaser of Mohandas was unveiled on Wednesday. Starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead, the movie is written and directed by Murali Karthick of Kalavu fame.

Vishnu Vishal is presented in the teaser as a deranged man, who seems to indulge in acts of extreme violence without any guilt. And the teaser has been cut to make us believe that Vishnu’s Mohandas is mad; that he is some sort of a violent psychopath on a killing spree. Well, it could be a ruse. For all we know, Mohandas could be a simple, ordinary man, who takes to violence to seek revenge against those who took his loved one from him. It sounds too cliche, right? The narrator tells us how we perceive him depends on how we perceive good and bad. If you think a hungry lion hunting deer is wrong, then the lion is a villain. If you think it’s just how the food chain works and it’s totally natural, then the lion is a hero.

Also Read | My focus is only on cinema: Shine Tom Chacko

Mohandas also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Aishwarya Rajesh, Karunakaran, Lallu, Prakash Raghavan, Shariq Hassan among others.

Vishnu was last seen in FIR. The movie, which is written and directed by Manu Anand, dealt with the subject of Islamophobia. The film has Manjima Mohan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Raiza Wilson in key roles. It released in cinemas earlier this year to mixed reviews.