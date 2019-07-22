Mohan Vaithya gets eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Classical dancer Mohan Vaithya exited Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 on Sunday night. Mohan is the third contestant to get evicted after Fathima Babu and Vanitha Vijaykumar.

Apart from Mohan, the four contestants in the danger zone last week were Saravanan, Meera Mithun, Cheran and Abhirami. Interestingly, Saravanan and Cheran expressed a desire to leave the show last week but managed to escape elimination.

Despite being the oldest contestant in the house, Mohan Vaithya was known for his emotional outbursts. He shared a good rapport with Sandy and was referred to as “Appa” by other inmates. Although he started the show on a good note, Mohan was nominated for elimination multiple times.

Audiences seem happy with Mohan’s eviction as they were getting tired of his tantrums and complaints. Mohan even faced the wrath of Twitterati who called out his questionable behaviour with female contestants. They also seem to have a divided opinion about model-actor Meera Mithun. She was recently in the news for the wrong reasons. A police case was filed against Meera by Ranjitha Bandari, who accused the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant of taking money from several upcoming models in return for slots in beauty pageants. She was granted anticipatory bail last Thursday.

After Mohan Vaithya’s elimination, thirteen contestants remain in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 now.