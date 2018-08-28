Mohan Raja, Jayam Ravi announce Thani Oruvan 2

Mohan Raja and Jayam Ravi come together again for Thani Oruvan 2. Mohan Raja and Jayam Ravi come together again for Thani Oruvan 2.

There’s a running joke about director Mohan Raja in the industry: “He will make a film without the script but not without his brother.” Out of the nine films Mohan has helmed since 2001, six of them have featured his brother Jayam Ravi in the lead role. On Tuesday, coinciding with the third anniversary of Thani Oruvan, the director made the announcement of his next film with his brother playing the lead role.

“With your love and support, you increase the value of Thani Oruvan with every passing year. That film was a big blessing in my life. And I have a good news for you on this occasion. It is about my next film…,” said Mohan in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

Mohan’s speech is interrupted by his brother Jayam, who joins him in the video. “I am the hero,” he makes the announcement.

“Yes, we are doing Thani Oruvan 2. We will work harder and try to make this film even better than Thani Oruvan 1,” Mohan promised.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Thani Oruvan is a significant film in the portfolio of the siblings. It was the first film that was originally written by Mohan. Until 2015, the director was known for fishing out hit Telugu films and remaking them in Tamil. But, when Thani Oruvan came out it, redefined his image in the industry.

The highlight of Thani Oruvan was its powerful antagonist played by Arvind Swamy. The character was a pure evil and committed crimes without any regrets as long as they helped him grow in power and authority. The film’s protagonist Mithran, a super cop, struggles almost the entire film not knowing how to tackle the villain, who outsmarts the hero in every turn.

The success of the film even inspired remakes in Telugu (Dhruva) and Bengali (One).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd