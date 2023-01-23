scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Michael trailer: Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon promise a violent extravaganza

Michael stars Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Menon, Divyansha kaushik, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. It's due in cinemas on February 3.

The trailer of the upcoming bi-lingual film Michael was released on Monday. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the titular role, the movie is written and directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles.

The trailer begins with a brief definition of widow spiders. Gautham’s character explains it’s a kind of species that kills the male spider soon after the mating session. There are hints about how women’s love is equivalent to a sticky spider web and how men are destined to doom in that deceitful web. The film seems to have a very cynical view of love and romantic relationships. It seems in the dark underworld created by Ranjit, the presence of women beckons nothing but destruction. The video is packed with a series of high-voltage, blood-spurting and bone-breaking action sequences.

Also Read |Fahadh Faasil: ‘Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 is part of LCU, I may be in it’

Sundeep has undergone an impressive physical transformation to play a jacked-up Michael, who has a hunger for violence. While he looks very comfortable perpetrating violence, he doesn’t share Gautham’s dark view of love and women. “Are you doing all this just for a girl, Michael?” asks Gautham. “Yes. Why a man should be alive, if not for a girl?” retorts Michael.

We get very little of Vijay Sethupathi in the trailer. And it remains to be seen what’s the extent of his role in the film. The movie also stars Divyansha kaushik, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. It’s due in cinemas on February 3.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 12:11 IST
