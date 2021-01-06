Can’t dilute Covid protocols, follow 50 per cent cap on theatre occupancy: Centre tells TN govt

Cinema halls in Tamil Nadu will operate with 50 % occupancy. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The Central government on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to revoke its order increasing the seating capacity in cinema halls from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a letter reminding the state government that it cannot dilute the covid safety protocols issued by the Centre.

The letter also urges the state government to immediately withdraw its order allowing 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government revised the covid protocol for theatres which was seen as a significant relief to the Tamil film industry in view of Vijay’s upcoming movie Master, which is due to open in cinemas on January 13. Also, Simbu’s Eeswaran will hit the screens on January 14.

It is worth noting that the decision was made days after Vijay met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and requested the same.

While most industry members welcomed the move, there were also strong objections from people from different walks of life.

The Telugu film producers even cited the Tamil Nadu government’s decision while requesting their respective governments to allow 100 per cent occupancy.

It remains to be seen whether or not the makers of Master go ahead with Pongal release, when the state government brings back the 50 per cent cap on occupancy.