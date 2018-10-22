MeToo: South Indian Artistes’ Association to set up a committee to ensure safe workplace

Actor Nassar, the president of South Indian Artistes’ Association emphasised on creating stress and fear free work environment.

Amid #MeToo sexual harassment charges against some film personalities, a body of actors here Sunday said it would focus on ensuring an atmosphere free of stress and fear for all its members at workplaces.

“The association will give intense focus to ensure that the atmosphere at TV and film shoot places remained conducive for the artistes irrespective of their gender to perform with self-respect and without stress or fear,” South Indian Artistes’ Association President and actor M Nassar said.

In a terse release, he also said a committee would be formed to implement its decision. The association move comes days after several women have leveled sexual harassment charges against some film personalities, including veteran lyricist Vairamuthu, as part of the #MeToo movement.

Singer Chimayi Sripaada has accused Vairamuthu of sexually harassing here while on a foreign tour some years ago.

Vairamuthu has, however, rejected the charges as false and said he was ready to face them in court if they filed a complaint.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the last fortnight with scores of women from various fields, including film and media, speaking out on sexual harassment at the workplace and support pouring in from various quarters.

