‘Men are the biggest victim’: Ravi Mohan hits back after posing with Kenishaa Francis at film launch

Actor Ravi Mohan has repeatedly found himself in the spotlight since announcing his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, in September 2024. The announcement soon led to a series of allegations and counter-allegations between the two. While Ravi claimed that he had been forced out of his home barefoot, Aarti alleged that a third person was involved in the breakdown of their marriage. Since then, the actor has been linked to singer and healer Kenishaa Francis. The two recently faced trolling after sharing photos together. Responding to the backlash, Ravi wrote on social media that “men are the biggest victims.”

Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis shared photos from the puja ceremony of his directorial debut, An Ordinary Man. The pictures, posted jointly with Yogi Babu and Ravi Mohan Studios, featured Ravi alongside the film’s lead actor Yogi Babu. They also showed Ravi and Kenishaa wearing garlands and posing together. “The journey begins with divine blessings,” the caption read.

However, the post quickly drew sharp reactions online. Some social media users questioned the timing of the appearance, while others criticised what they believed was an attempt to normalise an extramarital relationship. Comments ranged from “Journey start aagala (not)… your cinema journey it’s ended,” to “Celebrities normalising extramarital affairs and being proud about it.” Another user even wrote, “Ravi & Kenesha walked so Vj & Trisha could run.”

Ravi Mohan’s response sparks further debate

Soon after the criticism intensified, Ravi Mohan took to social media to address the backlash. In a post that appeared to respond to the online comments, he wrote, “I am quietly building my life.”

He added, “Decided to write this again : Say all you guys want to say again, since you guys think only women are right. Men are the biggest victims and even our judicial system understands that. One day you will all know my heart and what I have done for the people I love. Let a guy live please and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself. I’m going back to my lane.”

Netizens react

His remarks quickly drew further criticism online.

Trans activist and author Thanuja Singam commented under his post, “Nothing seems able to make you happy or fulfilled. My sister Aarthi could have,” she wrote.

One user wrote, “Don’t normalise Adultery! You have applied for the divorce but you didn’t even think of a chance to get back to your wife in the first place! You went publicly with another woman right after applying divorce! Don’t play a victim card here! Grow and show up like an adult!”

Another user commented, “Chased the kids out and trying to have peaceful life 😂. Sometimes your life looks like a joke.”

“Typical male behaviour 🤷🏻‍♀️ no wonder,” another user added.

One more user wrote, “Law should be like men should take care of kids after divorce..no men will ever opt for divorce.can a women be free like this after divorce without having the pressure of raising and caring the kids.can she take care of herself like men do? Y its always a women’s responsibility?”

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s relationship

Ravi Mohan married Aarti, the daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009. The couple share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. In September 2024, Ravi announced their separation and later filed for divorce.

Although Ravi initially appeared to deny rumours of a relationship, he and Kenishaa Francis made their first public appearance together in May 2025 at a wedding, where they arrived in coordinated gold outfits.

As the dispute between Ravi and Aarti intensified online, the Madras High Court directed both parties to remove defamatory posts they had shared about each other on social media. Ravi had earlier alleged that he experienced mental and financial abuse during the marriage while Aarti denied his allegations and accused him of cheating.