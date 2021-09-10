Meet Dhruv as Dada, a dragon warrior in Vikram’s Mahaan. Watch teaser

Director Karthik Subbaraj on Friday unveiled the first look of Dhruv Vikram from his upcoming directorial titled Mahaan. “DADA !! The Son of #Mahaan (sic),” Karthik captioned the poster.

The poster features a muscular Dhruv whose spirit animal seems to be a Chinese dragon. Karthik intends to present Dhruv in the mythical mould of a ‘dragon warrior.’ The poster teaser also features folk artists, similar to that of the first teaser, which introduced Vikram’s Mahaan.

Mahaan is the maiden collaboration between Vikram and his son Dhruv. The production of the film is already complete and Karthik is busy with its post-production work. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, the film also stars Simran, Bobby Simha, and Vani Bhojan in the supporting roles. The filmmakers are yet to announce the release date.

Vikram, meanwhile, is busy with multiple projects. He recently finished shooting for Mahaan and director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

The fantasy drama Ponniyin Selvan is fast nearing completion. The filming is currently underway in Puducherry. The movie boasts of an all-star cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayamram Ravi, Praksha Raj among others.

Vikram is now shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. The production of Cobra is also in its last leg. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu is shooting the film in Kolkata. Besides Vikram, the movie stars Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Miya George and KS Ravikumar among others.

Dhruv has also signed a film with director Mari Selvaraj. He will also be seen in filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s next, which is said to be a sports drama.