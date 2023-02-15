Meera Jasmine is making a comeback in Tamil and Telugu with Vimanam

Meera Jasmine, who has been missing from Tamil and Telugu cinema for about a decade, is back with a bilingual film titled Vimanam (Aeroplane). On the occasion of Meera’s 40th birthday today, Zee Studios South announced the project on Twitter with a picture of the actor.

The tweet by the production house read, “She’s back people! Wishing the ever-charming Meera Jasmine a very happy birthday. After a decade she will grace our screens with her presence in Vimanam. Our Next Telugu-Tamil bilingual film in association with KK Creative Work. And we know she will be better than ever.”

The cast and other details of Vimanam are yet to be announced by the makers.

Back in 2002, Meera Jasmine had a fairytale entry into Tamil cinema with the blockbuster Madhavan film Run. With her debut Tamil film, Meera garnered many loyal fans, and the fanbase exponentially increased with Aayutha Ezhuthu and Sandakozhi. She got equally popular in Telugu with the films like Gudumba Shankar and Bhadra. However, the actor eventually made many bad choices and slowly faded out of the picture.

She was last seen in Tamil cinema in Vingyani (2014), and in Telugu, her last film was Moksha (2013).

In 2022, Meera Jasmine made her debut on Instagram and quickly became a talking point for her new ultra-glamorous makeover. She then made her return to Malayalam with the film Makal, which had Jayaram in the lead role.