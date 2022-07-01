Meena requests people to not spread ‘false information’ about her husband’s death

Actor Meena’s husband Vidya Sagar passed away on June 28 in Chennai after reportedly suffering from a severe lung infection. On Friday, the actor took to social media to thank everyone who stood by her during the difficult time. She also requested people to respect the privacy of her family and not spread “false information” about her husband’s death.

Meena wrote on Instagram, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter.”

She also thanked the medical team who treated her husband. Meena added, “During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the Medical Team who tried their best, our Chief Minister, Health Minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, Colleagues, Friends, Family, Media & My loving fans for sending love and prayers. Thank You, Meena Sagar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meena Sagar (@meenasagar16)

Upon his death, many members of the film fraternity, including Rajinikanth, Venkatesh, Prabhudheva, Rambha, Cheran, Lakshmi, Kala and Mansoor Ali Khan among others, paid their last respects to Vidyasagar.

Vidyasagar was a Bengaluru-based businessman. He tied the knot with Meena in 2009. Vidyasagar is survived by his wife and daughter Nainika.