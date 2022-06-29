Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passes away

Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away on Monday in a private hospital in Chennai. He was said to have been suffering from severe lung infection and was reportedly under treatment for the same for the last few months.

Meena married Vidyasagar, a businessman based out of Bengaluru, in 2009. And they have a daughter, Nainika.

Meena started her career in movies as a child artiste and she went onto become one of the most sought after actors to play leading lady roles in the 90s and the late 2000s. She has acted with all the superstars of south Indian cinema.

Later, she started playing her age in movies but sill maintained her position as a leading actor. She recently tasted success in her Malayalam ventures such as Drishyam 1 and 2. She was last seen in Telugu film Son of India.

Following in Meena’s footsteps, daughter Nainika also made her screen debut as a child artiste. She played the role of Vijay’s daughter in the blockbuster movie Theri.

Condolences are pouring in from members of the film fraternity and fans of Meena.

“It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Sarathkumar, who has acted with Meena in many films.