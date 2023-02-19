Tamil actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57, Kamal Haasan pays emotional tribute

Tamil actor Mayilsamy passed away in Chennai on Sunday. He was 57.

The actor, known for his comic roles in films, had complained of discomfort. His family rushed him to a hospital in Chennai where he passed away.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to social media and shared, “He felt discomfort.. As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself. Later, Doctors confirmed.. He was busy with several movies.. He was the first one TV Channels call, when legends pass away.. RIP!” The news left several celebrities devastated.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, “My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy.”

“Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry,” Sarath Kumar tweeted.

Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Really shocking!!! I have been his fan from when he and Lakshman saar (Lakshman Shruti) did an audio comedy variety show named #SiripoSiripu A bundle of talent gone too soon anna. #RIPmayilsamy deepest condolences to family and friends.”

Mayilsamy was considered one of the most versatile actors of Tamil cinema. He began his journey with K Bhagyaraj’s Dhavani Kanavugal. His noted films included Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei.