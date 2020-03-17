Master: Vijay gets Rs 80 crore pay cheque?

Vijay will be seen next in Master. Vijay will be seen next in Master.

It looks like Master, starring Vijay in the lead, will hit screens on April 9, as planned, and the makers are working towards getting the film released. While we wait for an official confirmation on the release date, we hear Vijay’s remuneration for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is Rs 80 crore.

In the recent IT search, it was revealed that Vijay received Rs 50 crore and Rs 80 crore as remuneration for Bigil and Master, respectively. Interestingly, the actor has paid taxes for salaries collected for both the movies. An official from the Income Tax department was quoted in a Times of India report on the same.

One may recall that there were rumours of Vijay receiving a whopping Rs 100 crore as remuneration for Master.

Vijay is the second highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, after Rajinikanth, who is said to have received Rs 118 crore for AR Murugadoss’ Darbar. Since the film bombed at the box office, we hear Superstar has slashed his remuneration for his next Annaatthe, with Siva of Viswasam fame.

Going by the recent developments, we wouldn’t be surprised if Vijay would be paid Rs 100 crore for his next, to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, speculations are rife that AR Murugadoss might direct it. And, if the film materialises, it would mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss after Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

Vijay is also said to be in talks with director Mohan Raja of Thani Oruvan fame.

