Master teaser: Vijay promises an action-packed entertainer

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The teaser of much awaited movie Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, was released on Saturday, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

A glimpse of Master has been long overdue as the filmmakers were reluctant to cut a teaser during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Given that theatres across the country are reopening, the filmmakers have started working towards the release of the movie.

However, we could well be several months away from its theatrical release as the public sentiment when it comes to going to theatres is still very low owing to the pandemic.

It is also worth noting that Vijay’s popularity and the huge expectations around Master are expected to breathe a lease of new life in the business of film distribution and exhibition. Trade pundits believe that the Vijay-starrer will play a major role in getting people back to cinema halls.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is just two films old (Managaram and Kaithi). He pulled off a casting coup of sorts by roping in Vijay Sethupathi to play the main antagonist. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

