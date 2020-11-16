Master teaser sets new records on YouTube

The teaser of Master is garnering big numbers.

The teaser of Vijay’s much-anticipated film Master has been garnering big numbers on YouTube. The makers had released the teaser of the film on November 14. The video has already garnered more than 23 million views and two million likes, a new record of sorts.

XB Film Creations, the production house behind Master, took to Twitter to announce the big feat. On Sunday, a day after the video was dropped, the official Twitter page posted, “Good morning nanba, 16hrs 16M+ Views and 1.6M+ Likes, Master Teaser Becomes Most Liked Teaser in India. Idhu beast mode.” And last night, the handle posted, “Namma #VaathiRaid semma dhool!22M views and the #MasterTeaserRage continues. Naaliku epidi nu paapom! Good night maapis. #MasterTeaser #MasterMostLikedTeaser #Master.”

Vijay will be seen playing a college professor, who is also a heavy-drinker in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. As seen in the teaser, he would be taking on the antagonist, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The film, which promises to be an action-packed drama, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Master has been in the making since November 2019 and was set to hit theatres in April this year. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release got postponed. Given that cinema halls across the country are reopening now, the filmmakers have started working towards the release of the movie.

It is also worth noting that Vijay’s popularity and the huge expectations around Master are expected to breathe new life into the business of film distribution and exhibition. Trade pundits believe that the Vijay-starrer will play a major role in getting people back to cinema halls.

