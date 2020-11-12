Master teaser release date: Sneak peek of Vijay-starrer on November 14

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thursday announced that he will release the teaser of his upcoming movie Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, on November 14 at 6 pm.

“Thank you all for the patience and support!,” wrote Lokesh on his Twitter page, while announcing the teaser release date. Indeed, the unprecedented circumstances due to the pandemic tested every aspect of the business of filmmaking. However, the excitement around Master among the fans is still very high.

And rightly so, given that Master boasts of an all-star cast led by Vijay. Who would have imagined that Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is just two films old (Managaram, Kaithi), would manage to convince two biggest stars of Tamil cinema to share screen space. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Master was supposed to hit screens in April, but the release was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. While some Tamil movies opted for a digital release, makers of Master were determined to wait out the storm.

Now that theatres are reopening across the country, we can expect an update about the release date from producers of Master.

