Master song Vaathi Raid: Vijay in action

On the eve of the much-awaited music launch of Tamil star Vijay’s upcoming movie Master, the makers dropped another single from the album. The song has been titled “Vaathi Raid”.

Vaathi Raid is a rap-esque, heavy-metal number, which is written by Arivu, who has also sung it along with composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The title and timing of the song is interesting. Vijay had been the subject of multiple income tax raids during the filming of Master. An IT raid on the actor was completed a couple of days ago. The officers gave Vijay a clean chit after they concluded that he had paid taxes on his income in connection with the salary he received for Bigil and Master.

Typically, the audio launch functions of Vijay’s movies are organized in big stadiums to accommodate thousands of fans. However, the producers of this movie have decided to limit the crowd at the audio launch event owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held in the presence of a select crowd, and it will be broadcast live on Sun TV on Sunday from 6:30 pm onwards.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has co-written the film with Aadai director Rathna Kumar. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Nassar among others.

Master is set to hit screens in April.

