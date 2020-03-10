Master song Vaathi Coming: Party anthem, Vijay-style

The music of Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music of Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Amid much fanfare, the second track from actor Vijay’s upcoming movie Master was released on Tuesday. The song titled “Vaathi Coming” is a party anthem of sorts with a heavy orchestra of percussion instruments. It is a true blue Kuthu song (Tamil folk number) from composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The behind-the-scenes visuals promise highly-energetic performances from Vijay and his supporting dancers. The video also features Anirudh’s performance, who lets his hair down to his foot-tapping beats.

The first song “Kutti Story” that was released earlier became a huge hit. Sung by Vijay, the lyrical video has garnered 30 million views since its debut on YouTube three weeks ago.

The music album of Master will be released on March 15. The event will be telecast live on Sun TV from 6:30 pm onwards. However, according to latest reports, the event will not be as grand as expected earlier. The makers will limit the size of the crowd, amid growing concerns over coronavirus.

It is worth noting that Vijay has increasingly grown media-shy in recent years. He has limited his interaction with fans and media only to music release events, where he makes grand speeches. For hardcore fans, it is an occasion where their favourite star, who is naturally very reserved, comes alive with funny banter and ‘kutti’ stories.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has co-written the film with Aadai director Rathna Kumar. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Nassar among others.

Master is set to hit screens in April.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd