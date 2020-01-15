Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Master second look: Vijay demands your silence

Directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das.

Updated: January 15, 2020 5:50:31 pm
Vijay movie Master second look Master second look: The Vijay starrer will hit screens in April 2020.

The makers of Vijay’s Master on Wednesday unveiled the second poster of the film. Directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das.

Sharing the poster, XB Film Creators wrote, “Second Look poster of Master! Time to cheer! The Master is here! Happy pongal Nanbaa! #MasterPongal #MasterSecondLook #Master @actorvijay @VijaySethuOffl @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @jagadishbliss @Lalit_sevenscr @imKBRshanthnu @MalavikaM_”

The poster features a determined Vijay, who seems to be leading a group of youngsters. He also seems to be demanding their silence.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has co-written Master with Aadai director Rathna Kumar. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the film, which is bankrolled by XB Film Creators.

Master will be released in April 2020.

