Master producers demand Rs 25 crore as compensation for leaked scenes: Report

Just days ahead of the release of Vijay’s Master, certain scenes from the movie got leaked on the internet. It sent a shock wave across the industry as the revival of the country’s film exhibition business hinged on the success and failure of Master.

The members of the Tamil film fraternity and the makers of Master came together to request people to stop sharing the leaked clips online.

The producers have now sued the company, which was responsible for the leak, demanding Rs 25 crore in damages, reported Tamil newspaper Dinamani.

The company in the question was reportedly given the responsibility to digitally transfer the film to distributors. One of the employees of the company allegedly, illegally filmed a few scenes during the preview screening and leaked online. But, despite the challenges of piracy and the pandemic, Master has done exceptionally well in terms of collection.

The film is said to have restarted the engines of the country’s entertainment industry, which came to an abrupt halt with the outbreak of the coronavirus. In Tamil Nadu, the theatre owners and distributors have received a much-needed break as the crowd is back at ticket counters.

Master is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das among others.