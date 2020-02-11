Master song Oru Kutti Kathai to release on Valentine’s Day

Master will hit screens in April 2020. Master will hit screens in April 2020.

The makers of Master on Tuesday announced that the first single from the movie’s music album will release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. The song titled Oru Kutti Kathai, which means ‘a short story’ in Tamil, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers also released a new poster featuring Vijay in the most relaxed position, while enjoying a drink and music.

Vijay recently made headlines when he became the focus of tax evasion investigation led by officials of the income tax department. He was even pulled out of Master shooting in Neyveli and taken to his Chennai residence as part of the raids. The raids were also conducted at the properties of AGS Entertainment and Anbu Chezhiyan, who funded Vijay’s previous movie, Bigil.

Vijay has been summoned to appear before the income tax officials for further questioning on the matter. However, the star resumed shooting for Master in Neyveli and completed the schedule on Monday. On the last day of the shoot, Vijay climbed on top of a van and greeted his fans, who gathered in large numbers. He also took out his phone and captured the fan frenzy in a selfie. And then, the actor did something he hasn’t done so far. He tweeted that selfie, sending his fans into a frenzy.

It is worth noting that Vijay only uses his social media handles to share movie promotional material. Tweeting a selfie from his handle was a rare activity. It was seen as his response to detractors in the light of recent events.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it will hit the screens in April.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd