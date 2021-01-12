Master movie release LIVE UPDATES: Malavika, Vignesh, Parvati and others request fans to say no to piracy

Actor Vijay’s much-awaited film Master is all set to hit cinema halls. According to the movie’s teaser, Vijay plays the character of JD, a heavy-drinker and a teacher at a college. In campus-based movies, usually, it is the students who create trouble for teachers. But, the makers seem to have flipped that trope in Master. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, will be seen in an “unapologetically” evil avatar.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagara, the film, also starring Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, is produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios. It is set to release in Tamil on January 13, making it a Pongal release. It’s Hindi version will open on January 14.
Master was previously scheduled to release worldwide in April 2020, but got postponed due to the spread of coronavirus and the resultant lockdown. Even though there were lucrative offers from leading OTT platforms, the producers were keen on a theatrical release. Now, Master’s theatrical release is expected to remove the gloom that has gripped the box office.
Actor Parvati urged fans to not encourage piracy. The actor shared via Twitter, "To understand that a movie is made with the livelihood of thousands at stake, it only requires some common sense. Be true to your inner self and do not promote piracy by sharing leaked videos of movies irrespective of your likes and dislikes."
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tweeted, "This team deserves all the love from all of us! They held our hopes,integrity , conviction and faith that our temple - (theatres) wer we celebrate & worship our GOD - Cinema will come back to us! It’s a very important day for everyone of us!"
On Monday, Malavika Mohanan did an AMA session on Twitter. When someone asked how many times has she watched Master already, the actor replied, “Was stuck in Bombay during the lockdown so unfortunately didn’t get to watch it yet 😔 But super excited and waiting to watch the FDFS in Chennai!”
Malavika Mohanan requested fans to respect the hard work of everyone associated with Master. In a tweet, she mentioned, “It takes months, sometimes a year to make a 3 hour long film. Please respect the hard work and the effort that goes into making a film, and kindly don’t share any leaked clips from #Master It’s coming to theatres near you in exactly 1 day :)”
Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, “It's hardwork of hundreds of people... Please don't encourage piracy.... Don't worry @Dir_Lokesh brother... #Master will cross this hurdle too and be a Blockbuster...”
Lokesh Kanagaraj requested fans to not share pirated clips of Master. He wrote on Twitter, “Dear all, It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.” READ MORE
Are you willing to begin your Pongal festival with Master? As per trade analyst Kaushik LM’s tweet, Master shows will begin at 1 am and 2 am in select theatres of Chennai.
“1am, 2am-ish shows scheduled on Jan14th Pongal day for #Master in all the screens of AGS multiplexes (T Nagar, Villivakkam, Maduravoyal) in Chennai city, Chengalpet👌8-screen new Cinepolis multiplex in OMR is another important addition to the Chengalpet circuit,” Kaushik LM tweeted.
Amitash Pradhan tweeted, “Master is the film that's gonna change everything and bring the magic of watching movies the way they were meant to, once again in theatres. I can't wait to see #Thalapathy @anirudhofficial and @Dir_Lokesh 's electrifying brand of cinema scorch the screens.”