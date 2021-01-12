Master movie release LIVE UPDATES: Malavika, Vignesh, Parvati and others request fans to say no to piracy

Master is set to release in theatres on January 13.

Actor Vijay’s much-awaited film Master is all set to hit cinema halls. According to the movie’s teaser, Vijay plays the character of JD, a heavy-drinker and a teacher at a college. In campus-based movies, usually, it is the students who create trouble for teachers. But, the makers seem to have flipped that trope in Master. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, will be seen in an “unapologetically” evil avatar.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagara, the film, also starring Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, is produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios. It is set to release in Tamil on January 13, making it a Pongal release. It’s Hindi version will open on January 14.

Master was previously scheduled to release worldwide in April 2020, but got postponed due to the spread of coronavirus and the resultant lockdown. Even though there were lucrative offers from leading OTT platforms, the producers were keen on a theatrical release. Now, Master’s theatrical release is expected to remove the gloom that has gripped the box office.