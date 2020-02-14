Master song Kutti Story: A compilation of Vijay’s mantras for success

Master song Kutti Story is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Master song Kutti Story is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The first single song from Vijay’s upcoming film Master, “Kutti Story” was released on Friday. Vijay has cronned the Anirudh Ravichander composition, with lyrics written by Arunraja Kamaraj.

Like Anirudh’s world-famous “Why This Kolaveri Di”, “Kutti Story” is also in Tanglish, a mix of English and Tamil words. Master marks Anirudh’s second collaboration with Vijay after blockbuster Kaththi, which came out in 2014.

Kutti Story, which means a short story, regularly features as a footnote in Vijay’s speeches. The star has made it a habit to end his speech with a ‘kutti kathai’ (short story). For example, sample this line, “if you want, take it or else vena tension leave it, baby.” This has been the star’s go-to disclaimer before he shares his words of wisdom at public events. The song is rife with Vijay’s mantras for becoming successful: Ignoring negativity, embracing positivity, not spreading hatred, and so on.

Lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj seems to have studied Vijay’s speeches during audio launch events and fished out selected lines for this song.

Judging from the stills in the lyrical video of “Kutti Story”, Vijay seems to play the role of a college professor. If that’s true, it explains the rationale behind the title.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has written the movie along with filmmakers Rathna Kumar and Pon Parthiban. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Nassar among others.

Master is set to hit the screens in April.

