Master global box office collection: Vijay-starrer creates storm, earns 3 million dollars

Vijay starrer Master may just end up revitalising the Indian box office. Apart from its impressive performance back home, it is also making waves in international markets as per Deadline.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Master is Vijay’s first film since 2019’s Bigil

Its debut in countries like UAE, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand, and the US gave the film 3 million dollars according to the trade publication.

Master is the first major film release for India since the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic was imposed in March last year.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, “#ThalapathyVijay’s #Master – The Global No.1 film in terms of total gross collections in the past 5 days (extended opening weekend) since its release👌👌A moment of pride for Indian Cinema. The Post-Covid Boxoffice Smasher! STUPENDOUS! #MasterTheGlobalTopper 🔥 #MasterPongal.”

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review of the film, “Master is neither completely a Vijay film nor entirely a Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Lokesh’s self-imposed limitations and obligation to be in fan-service undermine the film’s impact. He has used so many good talents as just fillers and wasted resources on ideas that don’t take the story forward. And, those are not the qualities of Lokesh who made Maanagaram and Kaithi.”