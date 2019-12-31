Thalapathy 64 first look: Vijay’s next titled Master

Vijay starrer Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay starrer Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Tamil actor Vijay’s next movie has been titled Master. The film’s title along with the look of Vijay’s character was unveiled on New Year’s eve on Tuesday. The unique poster, featuring an intense Vijay, seems to pack some deep meaning that points to certain traits of Vijay’s character. But, we can’t read much into it at the moment.

Everyone’s ears perked up, and excitement of fans went through the roof when it was announced that Vijay’s next film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. For many, it came as a big relief that Thalapathy was not collaborating with Atlee or AR Murugadoss again. Also, Lokesh is now a hot property in the industry, following the success of his second feature film Kaithi. He is young, has got fresh ideas for crackling commercial movies and importantly he has delivered back-to-back hits. It is a smart thing for Vijay to expand his horizons because he could really benefit from a fresh pair of eyes that could explore his other traits as an actor.

It remains to be seen if Lokesh can make a film without having to make a lot of compromises to serve Vijay’s stardom. In more than one occasion, the director has reassured that it is possible. He has promised that Master will be different from usual Vijay films. And we can only understand what he means by that after watching the film, which is expected to open in cinemas in April 2020.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, meanwhile, has put together a solid cast and crew for Master, which he has co-written with promising young director Rathna Kumar of Aadai fame. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the film, which is bankrolled by XB Film Creators.

Lokesh has also pulled off a casting coup of sorts by roping in Vijay Sethupathi. The Super Deluxe actor is said to be playing the role of the main antagonist. It is worth noting that he also played a bad man in superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta that came out in January earlier this year. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das.

