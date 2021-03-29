Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj tests positive for coronavirus: ‘Will be back soon and stronger’

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj has tested positive for coronavirus. The popular Tamil director shared the news on Monday evening via a tweet, adding that he has been admitted in a private hospital.

“Hello everyone, writing this to inform all my friends, family and well-wishers that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted in a private hospital where I am being taken good care of. Will be back soon and stronger, until then, Lokesh Kanagaraj,” Lokesh’s two-line tweet read.

Sharing images from Lokesh’s last superhit outing Master, his fans wished him a speedy recovery. One fan shared an image of Lokesh and Thalapathy Vijay and wrote, “All is well. Come back soon na.” While yet another tweet mentioned, “Take care bro and wish you a speedy recovery.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj kickstarted his career with the 2016 anthology movie Aviyal. He made his feature film directorial debut with the acclaimed Sundeep Kishan film Maanagaram. The movie also featured Sri, Regina Cassandra, Madhusudhan Rao and Charle in pivotal parts.

Meanwhile, Master smashed the ticket counters as fans rushed to witness their movie icon Vijay on the big screen. However, the reviews to the movie was polarising. Calling it a unique Vijay film, Indianexpress.com’s review of the movie read, “Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has co-written the film with Rathna Kumar and Pon Parthibhan, also knows by heart the best moves of Vijay. And he has supplied a generous amount of moments that would meet the approval of hardcore Vijay fans. There are even moments that act as a throwback to Vijay’s earlier movies. For example, the kabaddi scene in prison hat-tips Vijay’s Ghilli. In the process of doing this, Lokesh loses his competitive edge.”