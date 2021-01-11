Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj: If you come across leaked clips, please don’t share it

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master is all set for a grand release on January 13. However, two days before its release, scenes from the movie have been leaked online. Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Monday night to address the issue.

Requesting for patience, Kanagaraj tweeted, “Dear all, it’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”

The production house behind Master, XB Film Creators also asked fans to not forward or share leaked content from Master.

XB Film Creators shared a post which read, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com.”

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.