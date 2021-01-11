scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj: If you come across leaked clips, please don’t share it

XB Film Creators asked fans to not forward or share leaked content from Vijay-starrer Master.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 10:18:33 pm
MasterMaster will hit screens on January 13.

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master is all set for a grand release on January 13. However, two days before its release, scenes from the movie have been leaked online. Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Monday night to address the issue.

Requesting for patience, Kanagaraj tweeted, “Dear all, it’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”

The production house behind Master, XB Film Creators also asked fans to not forward or share leaked content from Master.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

XB Film Creators shared a post which read, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sunitha Upadrasta and Rama Krishna Veerapaneni wedding photos
12 beautiful photos from Sunitha Upadrasta’s wedding

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement