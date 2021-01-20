Master box office collection: Vijay film enjoys a dream run across India

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Master counties to give reasons to the distributors and exhibitors across the country to smile. A week after the release, the film is still drawing massive crowds in Tamil Nadu. And the film is also bringing cheers to the box office in neighbouring states, including Karnataka, Kerala, and the Telugu states.

The producers, however, have remained tight-lipped about the total collection so far. However, some unconfirmed reports peg the film’s first week India collection is around Rs 140 crore. While film distributor Tirupur Subramaniam refused to talk about the box office collection of Master in terms of hard numbers, he simply said the response of the public has exceeded the expectations.

He noted now a slew of Tamil movies are getting to release in the light of the new-found energy at the box office, courtesy Master.

AndhraBoxOffice.com tweeted that Master sold tickets worth of Rs 100 crore in its first seven days in Tamil Nadu alone. It is worth noting that to compensate for the 50 percent occupancy cap, the filmmakers added extra shows.

What pandemic?. #Master @actorvijay Creates Sensation!. Posts 1st Week Gross of over 100 Cr in Tamilnadu alone!. No other Star including Rajini has achieved this in the past. Vijay’s #Sarkar & #Bigil have done similar business as well. (100% capacity in single Screens). pic.twitter.com/0TxHk948W8 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) January 20, 2021

The gross collection of Master in the Telugu states is pegged around Rs 22 crore, which is touted to be Vijay’s best-ever first-week collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The distribution rights of the Telugu version of the movie was reportedly sold for Rs 7.5 crore.

The film is also continuing its bullish theatrical run in Kerala, where Vijay enjoys a massive fan following at par with Mohanlal and Mammootty. Hence, it is safe to say that the film is a big hit there.

Master has received a decent response in theatres across the north Indian pockets too. “People started going to cinemas from Christmas with Wonder Woman. Since then the best occupancy I have seen is for Master,” said exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, who owns a chain of cinemas in Maharashtra and Chattisgarh.

He noted that while the collection for Master in Hindi-heartland may not seem that big in comparison to south Indian markets, Master has provided a very good launch for Vijay in north India.

The success of Master has given the much-needed confidence to other filmmakers to release the backlog of big films in theaters.