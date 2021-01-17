Master box office collection Day 4: Vijay’s film continues to rule ticket counters

The winning streak of Vijay-starrer Master continues at the box office. In Chennai, the film managed to rake in over a crore on Saturday as well, taking the film’s total collection in the city to Rs 4.39 crore.

Film trade analyst Kaushik LM shared on Twitter, “#Master continues the 1 CR+ streak in Chennai city, for the 4th successive day. Satday – 1.06 CR 4-days total Chennai city gross is 4.39 CR #MasterPongal.”

Also, the film has managed to attract the audience in the international markets as well. Theaters in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand witnessed a good footfall. “#MasterFilm continues to set the Box office on fire in Overseas Markets..#Singapore – Crosses SG$1 Million..#Australia – Crosses A$600,000..#NewZealand – Crosses NZ$100,000..” film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in just three days.

Master has received a mixed response from the film critics. In his review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Lokesh Kanagaraj had promised a Vijay film which would be very different from movies that Vijay usually does. Did he deliver on his promise? Yes. Master is the most fun, sensible, enjoyable and good looking movie that Vijay has done in a long time.”

He added, “That said, Master is neither completely a Vijay film nor entirely a Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Lokesh’s self-imposed limitations and obligation to be in fan-service undermine the film’s impact. He has used so many good talents as just fillers and wasted resources on ideas that don’t take the story forward. And, those are not the qualities of Lokesh who made Maanagaram and Kaithi.”