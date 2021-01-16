Master box office collection Day 3: Vijay-starrer enters Rs 100 crore club

Vijay starrer Master is the first Tamil film to hit the theaters amid pandemic.

Actor Vijay’s latest release Master has entered the Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release. Despite the 50 per cent occupancy limit, the film has managed to pull crowds in huge numbers.

“#Master storms past 100 CR WW gross after just 3 days Just #ThalapathyVijay things! * release affected in key overseas markets, 50% occupancy cap in key domestic markets FURIOUS! #Master100CRin3days #100CRMaster #MasterPongal,” film trade analyst Kaushik LM shared on Twitter.

He also shared a list of all the films of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay that have grossed over Rs 100 crores worldwide. He shared, “#ThalapathyVijay’s 100 CR+ WW grossers #Thuppakki #Kaththi #Theri #Bairavaa #Mersal #Sarkar #Bigil #Master 8 centuries (6 back to back)Lot more to come! #MasterPongal #Master100CRin3days #100CRMaster.”

Master revolves around a professor (Thalapathy) who tries to reform a juvenile school system, where he clashes with a gangster (Vijay Sethupathy). After its success at the box office amid the pandemic, Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens announced they have acquired the rights to adapt the film in Hindi.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film, also starring Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, is produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios.