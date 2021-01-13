Master box office collection: Vijay film is off to a great start

Vijay’s latest movie Master is off to a flying start, if its Australia box office collection is anything to go by. A south Indian film which has done such a commendable business on the first day of its opening in Australia is bound to see a higher success rate on its home ground.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial minted an impressive 2,48,000 dollars on Day 1 in Australia. Other south Indian films that have come close to the mark include Vijay-starrer Mersal and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s science-fiction film 2.0.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also suggested that Master is very well on its way to revitalize the box office. Adarsh tweeted, “It’s a #Tsunami at the #BO… #MasterFilm has a FANTABULOUS START… Only goes to prove *yet again*: Give the audience what THEY want to watch and they will never disappoint you… Charm of watching a well made entertainer on a big screen will never diminish. #Master #MasterPongal”

Earlier, Vamsi Kaka, PRO of Master (Telugu), had told indianexpress.com, “The response to the advance booking has been extraordinary. There are demands for extra shows. It will be the biggest opening for Vijay in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The collection will be massive in the first four days, and all the distributors will make a profit in no time.”

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.