Master audio launch: Vijay Sethupathi sings paeans to Vijay

Vijay Sethupathi arrived late at the audio launch of Master. Vijay Sethupathi arrived late at the audio launch of Master.

Vijay Sethupathi was at his witty best at the audio launch of Master on Sunday. The actor recalled the time when he attended an event just to catch a glimpse of Vijay. “My friend remembered the time when we saw Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. He said he was proud of me that now my arrival was anticipated at this function,” Sethupathi said.

The actor also clarified that he came late to the event as he was travelling from Tirunelveli after completing a shoot.

“Honestly, I am very happy (to be on this stage). Thank you so much,” Sethupathi told Vijay. “It was a wonderful experience, sir. I think you would have understood how much I admire you when I gave a peck on your cheek.”

Vijay Sethupathi recalled that Vijay made sure that he felt comfortable on the sets. “He (Vijay) allowed me to do my thing without any reservations. I think it is the quality of a big man to create a comfort zone for other people. Thank you for that big-heartedness,” the actor added.

Sethupathi said Vijay puts in a lot of effort in every shot. “He always throws a surprise in his performance,” he noted. “I like his small reactions very much. They are very cute.”

The Super Deluxe actor ended his speech with a few words of caution. “I am aware that coronavirus is a major threat now. But, let’s not panic. Stay strong,” he said.

“We should also realize that only people can protect people. A divine thing won’t come and save us. Only humans can do,” the actor said, adding that he is very thankful for medical professionals in these trying times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd