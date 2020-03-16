There were no raids back then, quips Vijay at Master audio launch

The audio launch of Vijay-starrer Master was held on Sunday. The audio launch of Vijay-starrer Master was held on Sunday.

If the clothes we wear are a reflection of our state of mind, then Tamil actor Vijay was sharp as a tack at the audio launch of Master held on Sunday. Not every day, he dresses in a suit. But, by his own admission, he wanted to dress sharp like his friend Ajith. Not only did fans get to see Vijay explore his wardrobe, but they were also treated to a burst of impromptu dance to a folk number from Master’s music album.

The last memory of Vijay dancing before a live crowd was about three years ago. In 2017, during an award function in Chennai, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan persuaded Vijay to shake a leg with him. He sort of awkwardly obliged King Khan. However, during Sunday’s event, the actor, along with composer Anirudh Ravichander and co-star Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, showcased some groovy moves to the beats of “Vaathi Coming”, without any prompting.

Vijay said that he was not satisfied with limiting the size of the crowd for the event. However, the actor said he had to make peace with the rather low-key affair owing to the circumstances. Due to threat of coronavirus, the makers of Master held the audio launch at the hall of a high-end hotel in Chennai as opposed to a big stadium that could accommodate hundreds of fans.

He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to fans. The actor noted that the loyalty of fans to him was on a “different level”, referring to the support that he received when he was whisked away by income tax officers to his Chennai residence from the shooting spot in Neyveli.

Also Read | Master audio launch: Highlights

When asked what piece of advice he would give his younger self, Vijay said he would rather ask back the bygone time. “I was very peaceful back then. There were no raids and all,” he quipped. “But, even now, my life is fun.”

He also thanked his uncle Xavier Britto, who has produced Master. “This movie is for you, uncle,” said the star noting that Xavier supported him during the early days of his career.

The actor is playing the role of a college professor in the movie, which boasts of an all-star cast. “I wondered from the beginning why Vijay Sethupathi would agree to act in this movie?” he remarked.

“He has a huge market and there is no need for him to play a negative role in this movie. So I always wanted to ask him, why? And when I did, he touched me with a simple response. He said, ‘I like you very much.’ I was moved.”

PHOTOS: Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and others attend Master audio launch

Vijay said that he had a good time working with the young team of technicians put together by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is just two feature films old (Maanagaram, Kaithi). “Instead of me speaking about this team, their work will speak for itself when you see it on the screen.”

Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. The movie is due in cinemas in April.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd