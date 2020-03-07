Master audio launch to be held on March 15

The audio-launch of Vijay-starrer Master will be telecast live on Sun TV. The audio-launch of Vijay-starrer Master will be telecast live on Sun TV.

It has now been confirmed that the much anticipated audio launch of actor Vijay’s upcoming film Master will be held on March 15. The makers will also be telecasting the event live on Sun TV from 6:30 pm on March 15.

The official announcement was made on Sun TV’s Twitter handle. “Watch Thalapathy @actorvijay’s #MasterAudioLaunch LIVE on Sun TV on March 15th at 6:30pm ! #MasterAudioLaunchOnSunTVon15th #Master @actorvijay | @VijaySethuOffl | @anirudhofficial | @Dir_Lokesh,” the caption read.

Unlike Bigil’s audio-launch, this time the event will, reportedly, be taking place in a five-star hotel in Chennai, and the seating will also be limited to only 300 people. According to a source, “Though the Bigil audio launch was a hit, it was not organised properly. Huge numbers of fans turned up at the venue, and they couldn’t be accommodated. This time, we are not risking.”

Every time there’s an event, Vijay tends to tell a “kutty story”. Master has capitalised on this and even released a single titled “Kutty story”, crooned by the actor himself. This has considerably increased the hype of Master, and has gotten fans excited for the other songs as well.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music and XB Film Creators has bankrolled the film.

Master is eyeing an April release.

