Sunday, March 15, 2020
Master audio launch LIVE UPDATES

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Nassar among others.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | Chennai | Updated: March 15, 2020 3:36:42 pm
master songs The music of Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The audio launch of Vijay-starrer Master will be held today at The Leela Palace in Chennai. The event will be broadcast live on Sun TV from 6:30 pm.

Three tracks from Master are already out. While “Kutti Story” was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the second track titled “Vaathi Coming” came out on March 10. The latest single titled “Vaathi Raid” was released on March 14. The songs have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release in April.

    15:36 (IST)15 Mar 2020
    Check out Malavika Mohan's first look from Master

    The audio launch functions of Vijay’s films are usually organized in big stadiums to accommodate thousands of fans. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Master have decided to hold the event at a five-star hotel with select guests in attendance.

