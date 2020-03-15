Master audio launch LIVE UPDATES

The music of Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music of Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The audio launch of Vijay-starrer Master will be held today at The Leela Palace in Chennai. The event will be broadcast live on Sun TV from 6:30 pm.

Three tracks from Master are already out. While “Kutti Story” was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the second track titled “Vaathi Coming” came out on March 10. The latest single titled “Vaathi Raid” was released on March 14. The songs have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Nassar among others.

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release in April.