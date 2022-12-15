Ilaiyaraaja wishes new Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Here’s what the maestro said

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has wished actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was recently sworn in as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu. The iconic musician took to Twitter to share an audio clip wishing Udhay.

In the audio clip, Ilaiyaraaja can be heard saying, “Honourable minister Udahyanishi Stalin, today as you assume office, it gives me happiness to wish you. Importantly, like Thiruvalluvar said, ‘Eendra pozhutin peruthivikkum thanmaganai saandron enaketta thaai (When a mother hears her son being called a good man, she will rejoice more than she did at his birth)’, I can imagine how happy your mother would be now. You have already entered politics to serve people, but this post will only give you more responsibility. I wish you solve all the issues of people and earn a good name, and I believe you will do it.”

Ilaiyaraaja and Udhahyanidhi Stalin worked together for the film Psycho, and the songs from the crime thriller ended up as chartbusters. It would also mark the last collaboration of the two as Udhay has decided to end his film career.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Udhahyanidhi was asked if he would continue to act in movies. In his reply, the Kalaga Thalaivan actor said that he is ending his career and Maamanan would be his last film. He also revealed that his future project with Kamal Haasan as the producer is getting dropped due to the decision. However, he added that Kamal was the first one to wish him all success.

Udhayanidhi Stalin made his acting debut with the film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. Over the years, Udhayanidhi has worked with renowned filmmakers like Priyadarshan, Mysskin, and Seenu Ramasamy. He was last seen in the movie Kalaga Thalaivan, which received middling reviews.