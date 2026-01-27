Married Lokesh Kanagaraj asked by journalist if he wants a ‘second family’ with actress, fans protest

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently held a press conference to talk about his films. However, the meet made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as he was questioned for his personal life by a reporter. During the event, Lokesh, who has been married to wife Aishwarya since a decade, was asked if he wants a ‘second family’. However, the director kept his calm at the event, and was lauded by fans on social media.

At the press meet, a journalist wanted to ask Lokesh one last question for the session. When the filmmaker agreed to his request, the reporter asked, “Lokesh, on social media, there is chatter about your love story with an actress. Are you going to be family?” Lokesh patiently replied, “No, sir. I already have a family.” However, the journo didn’t pause there and added, “Second family?” Then, Lokesh chose to ignore his follow-up and ended the conference.