Married Lokesh Kanagaraj asked by journalist if he wants a ‘second family’ with actress, fans protest
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has been married to wife Aishwarya since a decade, was asked if he wants a ‘second family’ in a recent press meet.
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently held a press conference to talk about his films. However, the meet made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as he was questioned for his personal life by a reporter. During the event, Lokesh, who has been married to wife Aishwarya since a decade, was asked if he wants a ‘second family’. However, the director kept his calm at the event, and was lauded by fans on social media.
At the press meet, a journalist wanted to ask Lokesh one last question for the session. When the filmmaker agreed to his request, the reporter asked, “Lokesh, on social media, there is chatter about your love story with an actress. Are you going to be family?” Lokesh patiently replied, “No, sir. I already have a family.” However, the journo didn’t pause there and added, “Second family?” Then, Lokesh chose to ignore his follow-up and ended the conference.
Several fans flooded social media, with praises for Lokesh Kanagaraj and criticising the media personnel for his behaviour. “Reporter’s Stupid Question: We are hearing that you are in love with an Actress & going to have a 2nd family soon. Is it true? #LokeshKanagaraj: No. I already have a family. Not sure why Loki took it casually. Mentals like this should be slapped on spot,” a person wrote. “Such cheap reporters should be thrown out instantly,” another commented. “This is not funny,” a third comment read. “He handled with such ease, a fan noted.
For the unknown, Lokesh Kanagaraj tied the knot with wife Aishwarya in 2012, and the couple has two daughters. Meanwhile, on the work front, the filmmaker’s last film was Coolie (2025), starring Rajinikanth. He will soon direct a film featuring Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA 23, and set to go on the floors this year.
