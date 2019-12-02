I am not here to build myself as ‘brand hero’: Arav

Arav, who wants to work with Mani Ratnam and Gautam Menon, says he chooses to go with his gut and intuition. Arav, who wants to work with Mani Ratnam and Gautam Menon, says he chooses to go with his gut and intuition.

After winning the title of Bigg Boss Tamil 1, Arav didn’t want to sign back-to-back films. Though the actor was “flooded with offers”, he wanted to be careful about his “choice of films.”

Arav, whose Market Raja MBBS hit screens last week, says, he would have, at least, listened to 300 scripts in the past two years. “I was waiting for the ‘right’ launchpad and I chose Market Raja MBBS because I thought it was a film for everybody!”

“People were expecting that I would do romantic films, but in Market Raja MBBS, I featured as a don. It’s a quirky character. I am aware that the film has garnered mixed reviews. I would not say it’s a bad film. Audiences are enjoying it in B and C centres. I have no regrets,” he adds.

Arav, who wants to work with Mani Ratnam and Gautam Menon, says he chooses to go with his gut and intuition. “It gives me a sense of validation that I should stick to whatever I think and follow my sensibilities strictly, rather than following the conventional crowd. After watching me in Bigg Boss Tamil, people treated me as the guy-next-door. I wanted the same relatability in my films,” he tells us.

Ask him why and pat comes the answer: “Being an actor with no background in the film industry is no joke. Moreover, I believe if there is passion for the craft and one is talented and persistent in efforts, a chance is sure to come by. It is about the consistency and never the success or failure!”

Arav says he consumes the script like an audience. “Saran sir is an experienced director, and has worked with the likes of Kamal Haasan sir and Ajith sir. You can assess how much the film will succeed based on the script. I understand content. As for Market Raja MBBS, I knew the film would resonate with the audience. Though my character is drastically different from what I am in real life, Saran sir made it easy. For someone who grew up watching his films, it was a dream debut,” he says.

The pressure to succeed is huge, admits Arav. “It is great to have that expectation from your actors. If the audience think that a particular actor promises them good entertainment, it is a great space to be in,” he notes.

Arav is open to doing even negative roles. “I am here to act and not build myself as ‘brand hero’. I am game for all kinds of roles and being versatile. I learned that you have to be patient and wait for roles to get a good break or recognition,” he says.

Arav believes he is a natural actor. “I don’t believe in overacting or being melodramatic on screen. I think cinema is in a good space today. Anybody can shoulder a film if the content is superb. Say, if I act as a villain and can evoke hatred in the audience, that’s success too. A negative role gives you more options to explore yourself as a performer!”

Up next, Arav has Raja Bheema lined up for the release. “We are looking to release the film in a couple of months, but the shooting was finished a long time ago. Like Kumki, this film also has an elephant in an important role. I signed Raja Bheema first, but the situation demanded that Market Raja MBBS hit screens first,” he concludes.

