scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Mark Antony: Vishal’s look reminds us of Kaithi

The first look of Mark Antony was released on the 45th birthday of Vishal.

VishalVishal in Mark Antony.

Actor Vishal’s look from upcoming film Mark Antony was unveiled on Monday, coinciding with his 45th birthday. Vishal has assumed an aggressive look, which sort of reminds us of Karthi from director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s career-making movie Kaithi.

Judging from the poster, it seems Mark Antony is a period movie. “Welcome to the world of #MarkAntony,” tweeted Adhik Ravichandran, who has written and directed the movie.

Also Read |Cobra star Vikram on Boycott Bollywood trend: ‘I don’t know what that means’

Adhik made his directorial debut with Trisha Illana Nayanthara in 2015. The adult comedy was a hit at the box office. His second film was Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, which had Simbu in multiple roles. However, the movie opened to bad reviews and later tanked at the box office. Adhik at the time had held Simbu responsible for the film’s failure.

Mark Antony is a comeback film for Adhik Ravichandran. It remains to be seen whether it can give him a much-needed break. Not just Adhik, but even Vishal is in dire need of a break. His last few films neither impressed the critics nor the audience.

It’s worth noting that Mark Antony has a special place in Tamil pop culture. It was the name of the main antagonist in Superstar Rajinikanth’s evergreen movie Baasha. Late actor Raghuvaran immortalised the name Mark Antony with his memorable performance. Mark Antony remains one of the iconic villains ever created by the Tamil film industry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...

Adhik’s Mark Antony will have music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film, also starring Ritu Varma, will go on the floors soon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 06:28:10 pm
Next Story

Bangladesh open campaign against high flying Afghanistan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son
Illegal arms purchase case

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding, Shahid-Mira, Arjun-Malaika, Miheeka-Rana Daggubati
Inside Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s wedding: Shahid-Mira, Arjun-Malaika, Miheeka-Rana Daggubati make glam appearances
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement