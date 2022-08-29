Mark Antony: Vishal’s look reminds us of Kaithi

Actor Vishal’s look from upcoming film Mark Antony was unveiled on Monday, coinciding with his 45th birthday. Vishal has assumed an aggressive look, which sort of reminds us of Karthi from director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s career-making movie Kaithi.

Judging from the poster, it seems Mark Antony is a period movie. “Welcome to the world of #MarkAntony,” tweeted Adhik Ravichandran, who has written and directed the movie.

Adhik made his directorial debut with Trisha Illana Nayanthara in 2015. The adult comedy was a hit at the box office. His second film was Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, which had Simbu in multiple roles. However, the movie opened to bad reviews and later tanked at the box office. Adhik at the time had held Simbu responsible for the film’s failure.

Mark Antony is a comeback film for Adhik Ravichandran. It remains to be seen whether it can give him a much-needed break. Not just Adhik, but even Vishal is in dire need of a break. His last few films neither impressed the critics nor the audience.

It’s worth noting that Mark Antony has a special place in Tamil pop culture. It was the name of the main antagonist in Superstar Rajinikanth’s evergreen movie Baasha. Late actor Raghuvaran immortalised the name Mark Antony with his memorable performance. Mark Antony remains one of the iconic villains ever created by the Tamil film industry.

Adhik’s Mark Antony will have music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film, also starring Ritu Varma, will go on the floors soon.